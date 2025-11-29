Thai Army slams Cambodia for continuing landmine use after Chinese man injured crossing the border

The First Army Area reported on Saturday that a Chinese man was injured after crossing the border into Thailand near Ban Nong Chan, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province, and stepping on a landmine. The incident occurred in an area still contaminated with unexploded ordnance, which the Thai authorities are actively working to clear.

Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, confirmed that the injured man has been taken to hospital for treatment, and Sa Kaeo Immigration Police have begun investigating the illegal border crossing. Initial assessments suggest that the incident could be linked to the ongoing cyber scam network, as such illegal crossings have been increasingly reported.

Winthai clarified that the location is within Thailand’s operational zone and around 90 metres from Sri Phen Road, an area previously identified as heavily contaminated with landmines. He explained that the use of landmines by Cambodian forces along the border has been a recurring issue, with landmines strategically placed to obstruct Thai military operations and put civilians at risk. This situation is not limited to the incident in question but is part of a wider, persistent issue along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The landmine found in the recent incident is still being verified to determine whether it is old or newly planted. Regardless, the impact on Thai civilians is clear — they are unable to safely use areas that should be free from danger.