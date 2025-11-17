Thai government and military accuse Cambodia of violating peace deal

The Thai government and armed forces jointly briefed the press on Monday on the latest developments along the Thai–Cambodian border, with the Defence Ministry presenting evidence of newly planted landmines and accusing Cambodia of breaching the Kuala Lumpur Peace Declaration.
The government spokesperson, Siripong Angkasakulkiat, said that since November 10 — when Thai soldiers stepped on a landmine for the seventh time in recent months — officials had received a continuous flow of information from multiple agencies.
He noted that while all state bodies had provided complete and accurate data, the differing timing of their announcements may have caused public confusion.
Siripong reaffirmed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is committed to advancing Thailand’s trade negotiations while safeguarding national sovereignty.
Regarding the new joint declaration framework, he confirmed that the original plan to withdraw troops within two months has been postponed indefinitely. Thailand will proceed with clearing landmines on its own territory to the fullest extent, regardless of Cambodia’s position.
“The Thai Government will continue moving forward. If bilateral mechanisms with Cambodia can function, we will use them. If they cannot, we will switch to multilateral mechanisms,” he said.
He added that Thailand will continue managing border areas and cracking down on cross-border scam networks.
The release of prisoners of war will be the final step, to be considered only when all agencies agree that Cambodia’s hostile actions have ceased. Siripong stressed that Thailand remains committed to peaceful means, while reserving the right to respond appropriately to provocations.
Defence Ministry spokesperson RAdm Surasant Kongsiri said 20 Thai soldiers have been injured by landmines along the Thai–Cambodian frontier, seven of whom lost limbs. All incidents occurred on Thai territory.
He explained that Thailand has consistently reported its mine-clearance progress to the Ottawa Convention, having already removed 99.5% of war-era mines. Remaining contamination is concentrated along the Thai–Cambodian border. He reiterated that Thailand does not possess any anti-personnel mines of the PMN-2 type found at the blast sites.
Based on physical evidence, videos and photographs, Surasant said the PMN-2 mines were newly laid by Cambodian forces, constituting a clear violation of the Joint Declaration signed by both governments. Cambodia, he said, had not adhered to peaceful commitments under the agreement.
As for next steps, Surasant said Thailand must suspend obligations under the joint declaration but will continue mine-clearance operations. He stressed that the armed forces stand ready to defend Thailand’s sovereignty, noting that the ultimate priority is the safety of the Thai people.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said the ministry has taken immediate diplomatic action at all levels to protect the public and uphold national sovereignty.
He added that the prime minister has already discussed the situation with the leaders of the United States and Malaysia, and Thailand has lodged formal protests with the international community over Cambodia’s violations and incursions.
Nikorndej said the ministry will continue explaining Thailand’s position to global audiences. The Foreign Minister will attend the 4th Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum with the European Union and meet foreign correspondents in Thailand, where the issue will be further clarified.
He emphasised that Thailand is pursuing a proactive diplomatic approach across all platforms.
Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), said Thailand has continued negotiations with the United States on reciprocal tariff arrangements.
She expressed confidence that Washington shares Thailand’s goal of keeping the original deadline — concluding the framework by the end of this year — and that Thai businesses are being prepared for intense international competition.
She reiterated that Thailand remains committed to its original negotiating framework and that any final agreement must be thoroughly reviewed.