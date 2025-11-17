Thai government and military accuse Cambodia of violating peace deal





Defence Ministry spokesperson RAdm Surasant Kongsiri said 20 Thai soldiers have been injured by landmines along the Thai–Cambodian frontier, seven of whom lost limbs. All incidents occurred on Thai territory.

He explained that Thailand has consistently reported its mine-clearance progress to the Ottawa Convention, having already removed 99.5% of war-era mines. Remaining contamination is concentrated along the Thai–Cambodian border. He reiterated that Thailand does not possess any anti-personnel mines of the PMN-2 type found at the blast sites.

Based on physical evidence, videos and photographs, Surasant said the PMN-2 mines were newly laid by Cambodian forces, constituting a clear violation of the Joint Declaration signed by both governments. Cambodia, he said, had not adhered to peaceful commitments under the agreement.

As for next steps, Surasant said Thailand must suspend obligations under the joint declaration but will continue mine-clearance operations. He stressed that the armed forces stand ready to defend Thailand’s sovereignty, noting that the ultimate priority is the safety of the Thai people.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said the ministry has taken immediate diplomatic action at all levels to protect the public and uphold national sovereignty.

He added that the prime minister has already discussed the situation with the leaders of the United States and Malaysia, and Thailand has lodged formal protests with the international community over Cambodia’s violations and incursions.

Nikorndej said the ministry will continue explaining Thailand’s position to global audiences. The Foreign Minister will attend the 4th Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum with the European Union and meet foreign correspondents in Thailand, where the issue will be further clarified.

He emphasised that Thailand is pursuing a proactive diplomatic approach across all platforms.

Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), said Thailand has continued negotiations with the United States on reciprocal tariff arrangements.

She expressed confidence that Washington shares Thailand’s goal of keeping the original deadline — concluding the framework by the end of this year — and that Thai businesses are being prepared for intense international competition.

She reiterated that Thailand remains committed to its original negotiating framework and that any final agreement must be thoroughly reviewed.