Thai envoy to UN files letter to UNSC over Cambodia’s provocative and hostile acts

4. Regrettably, on 10 November 2025 at 09.30 hours – just two weeks after the signing of the Joint Declaration and amidst positive momentum on humanitarian de-mining cooperation – Thai soldiers from the 1161st Paramilitary Company, while conducting a patrol along a regular route in Huai Thamariya area, Si Saket Province of Thailand, stepped on a landmine, which again was identified as newly emplaced PMN-2 landmine. The explosion seriously injured four Thai soldiers, one of whom lost his right leg. It is important to stress that since 16 July 2025, seven landmine incidents within Thai territory, including the above-mentioned one, have caused permanent disabilities to seven soldiers, each losing a leg. Cambodia’s repeated use of landmines is premeditated and unlawful, constituting a flagrant violation of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (APMBC), the United Nations Charter, including Article 2(4), and Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

5. Following this recent landmine incident, Thailand promptly submitted an official note to the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Japan to the Conference on Disarmament as the President-Designate of the Twenty-Second Meeting of the State Parties to the APMBC, reporting the incident and raising concerns over Cambodia’s continued violation of the APMBC. A copy of the note is enclosed herewith for your perusal.

6. Furthermore, it is deeply regrettable that, on 12 November 2025 at 16.10 hours, Cambodian soldiers deliberately opened fire at Thai troops stationed in the area of Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo Province – well within Thai territory – in clear violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Thai troops were compelled to return warning shots from small arms in self-defence, strictly in accordance with the principles of necessity and proportionality. The exchange of fire lasted until 16.15 hours, during which a total of 30 shots were fired from the Cambodian side, causing damages to the Thai side. Further, at 17.55 hours, about 5 rounds of gunfire from a machine gun were heard from the Cambodian side, but the Thai side did not return fire. Our response to this round of provocations by Cambodia was an exercise of its inherent right of self-defence fully in consistent with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

7. It is also deplorable that, following the incident, Cambodian officials and media outlets disseminated false information alleging that the incident was initiated by the Thai side. This clearly demonstrates that the incident was yet another premeditated provocation by Cambodia, seemingly intended to deflect attention from its responsibility for the recent landmine incident. Thailand categorically rejects Cambodia’s continued groundless accusations clearly aimed at distorting the facts and deliberately undermining Thailand’s credibility within the international community.

8. Cambodia’s continued hostilities and provocation towards Thailand only serve to escalate tensions and demonstrate its clear breach of the shared commitment under the Joint Declaration, derailing the efforts of all sides to promote a peaceful resolution to the ongoing situation and eroding mutual trust and confidence. Thailand therefore is compelled to pause the implementation of the Joint Declaration, as deemed appropriate, until it can be assured of Cambodia’s sincerity and good faith.

9. On our part, despite Cambodia’s deliberate and persistent acts of aggression and hostilities, Thailand will continue to exercise utmost restraint in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity and remain firmly committed to peaceful settlement of disputes. Moreover, Thailand will proceed with two critical elements of the Joint Declaration: humanitarian demining, which is essential to safeguard innocent citizens, and combatting transnational scamming networks that affect not only our citizens but millions of people worldwide.

10. In this regard, Thailand calls upon the international community to urge Cambodia to take full responsibility and cease all acts of hostilities and provocations that inflict harm upon the Thai people and constitute a blatant violation of Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Cambodia must fully honour and immediately act in accordance with its obligations under international law and the Charter of the United Nations and demonstrate its good faith and sincerity in finding a path for peace with Thailand.

In this connection, I have further the honour to request that this letter along with its attachment be circulated to all members of the Council for their urgent attention as a document of the Council.