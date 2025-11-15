Thai government “disappointed” as US suspends tariff talks; insists Cambodia violated peace agreement

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat on Saturday briefed the media on the latest developments regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation and related matters reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



PM briefs Trump on border situation

Siripong said the update followed last night’s telephone discussion between Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and US President Donald Trump, with the Foreign Minister also present. The US president asked about the latest situation along the border, giving the Thai prime minister an opportunity to reaffirm that both countries must adhere to the Joint Declaration to advance the peace process.

Prime Minister Anutin expressed regret that Cambodia violated the agreement first, particularly by planting new landmines, despite both sides having agreed to clear existing mines and refrain from installing new ones.

The spokesperson said the prime minister personally inspected the area and confirmed that new mines had been illegally planted, seriously injuring a Thai patrol soldier who lost a leg. Thailand also invited ASEAN observers to the area yesterday to verify the facts.

When asked by President Trump what Thailand expected, the prime minister stressed that Thailand remains committed to peace, but Cambodia must acknowledge the facts, take responsibility, and ensure such incidents do not recur. Crucially, Cambodia must open the 13 agreed sites to allow Thailand to carry out safe demining operations.

President Trump expressed understanding, adding that the US and Malaysia stand ready to support ongoing peace efforts, but do not wish to interfere in the existing bilateral mechanisms between Thailand and Cambodia — a key position Thailand has insisted upon.