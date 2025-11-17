Second Army slams Cambodia for sending mentally ill ex-POW back into battle

The Second Army Area has condemned Cambodia for what it described as an “inhumane” act, accusing Phnom Penh of sending a mentally ill former prisoner of war (POW)—previously released by Thailand on medical grounds—back to the battlefield.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Monday, the Second Army Area responded to a report by Cambodia’s Fresh News Daily, which portrayed soldier Lim Sameng as a heroic figure who had been arrested by Thai soldiers and released before returning to the front line.

According to the Second Army Area, Lim Sameng was one of the Cambodian fighters captured during clashes in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, between July 24 and 28 2025. Thailand later repatriated two detainees, including Lim, after determining that both were suffering from severe health problems and psychiatric symptoms.

“Lim Sameng suffered from chronic alcoholism and mental instability caused by combat stress,” the statement said, adding that before his release he signed a written agreement pledging not to return to combat.