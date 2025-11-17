Army denies Cambodia report claiming planned attack on Pursat province

The Royal Thai Army has denied a Cambodian media report alleging that Thai forces are preparing to launch an attack on Pursat province on November 18, calling it “fake news”.

On November 17, at Army Headquarters, Col Richa Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Army, addressed a report published by Cambodia’s Fresh News, which claimed that Thai troops were preparing to strike Thmor Da and O’Plukdomrei in Pursat province the following day.

He stated that the information is entirely false and urged the public not to believe such reports, stressing that official updates should be followed only through the Royal Thai Army’s verified communication channels.