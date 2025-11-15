Royal Thai Air Force urges public to refrain from sharing military operation details; 2nd Army Region assures full control over all situations

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has called on the public to refrain from sharing images and information regarding military operations for national security reasons. Meanwhile, the 2nd Army Region posted a message on their page, explaining the VUCA environment—volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous—while reassuring the public that all situations are under control. They urged people to stop spreading rumours and fake videos.

On November 15, 2025, the Royal Thai Air Force posted on their official page:

“We request the cooperation of the public to refrain from sharing images/information about military operations for the nation’s security.”

At the same time, the 2nd Army Region shared a post discussing the VUCA environment and the military’s assessment of the situation:

“In today’s world and region, we are facing a VUCA environment, which refers to situations that are volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. However, this does not mean that violence or escalation will occur immediately. On the contrary, it is a state in which the military and security agencies must be vigilant to ensure the safety of the public.”