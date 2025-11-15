Royal Thai Air Force urges public to refrain from sharing military operation details; 2nd Army Region assures full control over all situations

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2025

RTAF urges public to stop sharing military details, while the 2nd Army Region reassures that all situations are under control in a VUCA environment

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has called on the public to refrain from sharing images and information regarding military operations for national security reasons. Meanwhile, the 2nd Army Region posted a message on their page, explaining the VUCA environment—volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous—while reassuring the public that all situations are under control. They urged people to stop spreading rumours and fake videos.

On November 15, 2025, the Royal Thai Air Force posted on their official page:

“We request the cooperation of the public to refrain from sharing images/information about military operations for the nation’s security.”

At the same time, the 2nd Army Region shared a post discussing the VUCA environment and the military’s assessment of the situation:

“In today’s world and region, we are facing a VUCA environment, which refers to situations that are volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. However, this does not mean that violence or escalation will occur immediately. On the contrary, it is a state in which the military and security agencies must be vigilant to ensure the safety of the public.”

The VUCA model consists of four key parts:

  1. V – Volatility
    • Events may change quickly. The military has continuous monitoring systems to ensure immediate readiness.
  2. U – Uncertainty
    • Some information requires time to verify. The public should wait for official updates from authorised sources to avoid misunderstandings.
  3. C – Complexity
    • Given multiple factors at play—political, military, economic, and diplomatic—official experts are continuously evaluating the situation. The public should rely only on official government sources and avoid sharing rumours or unverified clips.
  4. A – Ambiguity
    • Some issues may be open to multiple interpretations, which is why correct information and explanations from government agencies are essential to ensure the public receives accurate facts.

The military reassured the public that every situation is under careful control and continuous evaluation. They emphasised the importance of relying on official military, government, and legal agencies for updates to ensure public safety and national security.

 

 

 

