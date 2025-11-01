Vietnam, Thailand strengthen media cooperation to combat fake news

For his part, Nakorn agreed with the proposals discussed and called for more regular exchanges and cooperative programmes between Vietnamese and Thai media. He suggested organising joint activities and training workshops to help journalists from both countries share experiences, learn from one another, and strengthen professional ties.

During their talks, the two sides discussed various issues of mutual concern related to the media landscape and national developments in each country.

The VJA President said that Vietnam has undergone a major restructuring of its political and administrative system toward greater efficiency, leading to a streamlined media landscape. Despite a reduction in the number of media outlets and journalists, Vietnamese press agencies continue to operate effectively and play a vital role in providing timely, accurate information and combating misinformation.