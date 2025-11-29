Burapha Task Force rescues Chinese man injured by landmine while crossing Thai-Cambodia border

At approximately 5:50 a.m. on November 29, Border Patrol Police reported hearing an explosion coming from a forest area near an unexploded minefield along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province. The incident prompted immediate notification to the Commander of Task Force 12.
The Commander of Task Force 12 ordered a drone to be dispatched to assess the situation and sought approval from the Burapha Task Force for Humanitarian Bomb Disposal Unit 1 to conduct an urgent rescue operation, with Border Patrol Police and soldiers from Task Force 12 providing security for the bomb disposal team.
Upon reaching the location where the injured person was lying, the bomb disposal unit found that the man was a Chinese national, attempting to self-administer first aid and asking for help in a mix of English and Chinese. He was shivering and showing signs of distress, prompting the team to provide further first aid before swiftly transporting him to Khok Sung Hospital for continued medical care.
The injured man is currently receiving treatment at Khok Sung Hospital, and the Khok Sung Police Station has initiated preliminary coordination. Immigration Police in Sa Kaeo are now investigating the incident, which is believed to involve illegal border crossing.