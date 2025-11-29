Burapha Task Force rescues Chinese man injured by landmine while crossing Thai-Cambodia border

At approximately 5:50 a.m. on November 29, Border Patrol Police reported hearing an explosion coming from a forest area near an unexploded minefield along the Thai-Cambodian border in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province. The incident prompted immediate notification to the Commander of Task Force 12.

The Commander of Task Force 12 ordered a drone to be dispatched to assess the situation and sought approval from the Burapha Task Force for Humanitarian Bomb Disposal Unit 1 to conduct an urgent rescue operation, with Border Patrol Police and soldiers from Task Force 12 providing security for the bomb disposal team.