Burapha Task Force Commander vows full readiness and commitment to restoring peace

At 7:14 p.m. on November 12, a loud explosion was heard near Checkpoint 35, about 1 kilometre from Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. This prompted the local security forces and volunteers to notify residents, urging them to evacuate to community shelters for safety.

Following the incident, Major General Benjapol Dechatiwong Na Ayutthaya, Commander of the Burapha Task Force, along with his team, visited Ban Nong Ya Kaew to assess the situation and reassure the displaced residents. Naris Palakawong Na Ayutthaya, the district chief of Khok Sung, briefed the commander on the unfolding events.

During the visit, Benjapol spoke with the evacuees, particularly an 80-year-old woman, reassuring them that while the emergency had caused distress, everyone was now in a safe area. He also encouraged the residents to reach out to the Burapha Task Force if they needed anything. The elderly woman expressed her gratitude and wished the soldiers safety.

Benjapol stated, "The military will do everything in our power to restore peace and calm." He emphasised that despite the uncertainty of the situation, all personnel were continuing to fulfil their duties with full commitment.

“We were caught by surprise today, but everything has followed the proper protocol. We are taking full care of the residents, and we do not want any losses, especially for the troops who have been working tirelessly for over two months,” he added.