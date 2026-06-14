ONWR warns high tides could affect seven provinces in Thailand

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued an announcement warning relevant agencies and the public to closely monitor high-tide conditions from Monday (June 15, 2026) to Thursday (June 18, 2026), as they may cause water levels in major rivers to overflow into low-lying areas and communities without protective barriers.

Cause explained: “strong monsoon” pushes up high tides

Monitoring of weather conditions has found that the influence of a fairly strong south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is a key factor causing water levels at river mouths connected to the sea to rise significantly.

Seven at-risk provinces and three major roads under watch

ONWR said water may flow into and inundate low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, Mae Klong River and Tha Chin River, as well as communities outside flood embankments and areas without permanent flood defences.