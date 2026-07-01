Nation Group marks 56th year with innovation-ethics revamp

Beyond the advertising crisis, the media industry is also facing uncertainty from the government and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), particularly over digital television licences that are due to expire in April 2029.

This lack of clarity has made it difficult for private operators to plan for the future, he added, while the government has yet to seriously recognise the need to restructure the media sector or provide it with meaningful support.

Amid these challenges, some may view AI as a replacement for the media. In reality, however, AI cannot replace journalism because it remains a tool that depends on source information produced through news reporting.

Without original data from the media, AI cannot analyse developments or forecast what may happen next, Shine said.



Business Model 2027 aims to open new growth path

As Nation Group marks its 56th anniversary, the company has chosen not to wait for circumstances to improve or rely solely on government support. Instead, it has set out a vision for “Business Model 2027” as both a survival strategy and a new growth path, or New S-Curve.

Shine explained that the new business model, due to begin in 2027, is currently under development and in the research phase.

“We have data that can be expanded into an ecosystem, together with quality, in-depth and premium content. We expect to move this forward within the next two months. This will completely change our business model,” he noted.



Three balances to guide Nation Group’s next stage

He emphasised that Nation Group’s next stage will be driven by a balance of three key pillars: business, society and professional ethics.

On the business side, the group will adapt towards data-based systems and build an application-based ecosystem to generate stable and sustainable revenue.

On the social side, the group will continue to act as a mirror of society and as part of the nation’s communications sovereignty, while helping to filter false information.

Shine also reaffirmed that AI cannot replace journalists. “AI can be a tool that helps us work, but it is not something that can replace us. It cannot analyse the future without source information from the media,” he said.

On professional ethics, Nation Group will continue to uphold credibility and ethical standards, which remain the most valuable assets for media professionals.



Media ethics remain core to Nation Group’s mission

Despite the difficulties facing the industry, Shine affirmed that Nation Group remains committed to the principle that “the media are a mirror of society”.

Its role is not only to pursue maximum profit or chase superficial ratings, but to stand alongside Thai society, screen information and present content that benefits national development on the basis of strong professional ethics and media standards.