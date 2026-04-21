Nation Group appoints Kamonpop Veerapala as new board chair, effective April 21

Nation Group (Thailand) Plc held its 2026 annual general meeting on April 20, 2026, approving the reappointment of Shine Bunnag and Apivut Thongkam as directors for another term. The meeting also appointed Kamonpop Veerapala as a new director, replacing a board member who chose not to continue.

The board has since selected Kamonpop Veerapala as chairman of the board, effective April 21, 2026.

Kamonpop, 60, is an experienced executive with a long track record in organisational management, business strategy and corporate development. He previously served as managing director of the Government Housing Bank, and has held senior roles across finance and accounting, with experience spanning both public and private sectors.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kasetsart University and an MBA from Indiana University in the United States.

The board reshuffle is intended to strengthen policy direction and improve execution capacity, as the organisation adapts to ongoing changes in the media industry.