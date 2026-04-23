Royal Gazette orders deeper diesel refinery price cuts

The Royal Gazette has published a new order requiring a deeper reduction in refinery prices for high-speed diesel, as the government moves to contain the impact of volatile global oil markets on domestic fuel costs, living expenses and business costs. The new measure was approved by the Energy Policy Administration Committee at its Meeting No. 3/2026 on April 23 and will take effect from Friday (April 24).

New order replaces earlier diesel price-cut notice

The announcement says the conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran has directly affected the global fuel supply chain and shows no sign of easing soon, leading to sharp swings in crude and refined oil prices. It says those pressures have fed through to domestic fuel prices, increasing the cost of living for the public and raising costs for businesses.