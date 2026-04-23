Royal Gazette orders deeper diesel refinery price cuts

The Royal Gazette has published a new order requiring a deeper reduction in refinery prices for high-speed diesel, as the government moves to contain the impact of volatile global oil markets on domestic fuel costs, living expenses and business costs. The new measure was approved by the Energy Policy Administration Committee at its Meeting No. 3/2026 on April 23 and will take effect from Friday (April 24).
The announcement says the conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran has directly affected the global fuel supply chain and shows no sign of easing soon, leading to sharp swings in crude and refined oil prices. It says those pressures have fed through to domestic fuel prices, increasing the cost of living for the public and raising costs for businesses.
Under the new order, the committee revoked its earlier April 8 announcement on refinery-price cuts for high-speed diesel and replaced it with a steeper two-stage reduction. The measure was issued under Section 3(1) of the 1973 Emergency Decree on the Remedy and Prevention of Fuel Shortages and Clause 3(1) of Prime Minister’s Order No. 15/2019 on measures to address and prevent fuel shortages.
The refinery-price reductions for high-speed diesel are set out as follows:
From April 24, 2026 to May 9, 2026
From May 10, 2026 to May 19, 2026
The order states that the new pricing will take effect from April 24 onwards.
The latest move deepens an earlier diesel intervention this month. The previous Royal Gazette order, published on April 8, imposed a 2-baht-per-litre cut in ex-refinery diesel prices from April 9, meaning the new measure significantly expands that relief effort.
Thai officials have tied the intervention to the continuing energy shock caused by conflict in the Middle East, which has pushed the government to use emergency powers to curb refinery-level diesel prices and reduce pressure on consumers and businesses.