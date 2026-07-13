Lat Phrao brewery pledges full cooperation after blaze

Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao has pledged full cooperation with investigators and announced the establishment of a support centre for those affected by the fire, while confirming that the venue’s owner remains seriously injured in intensive care.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page on July 13, the venue expressed its deepest apologies over the tragedy and extended condolences to the families of those who died.
It also offered encouragement to the injured, their relatives and everyone affected by the incident.
The venue said it had established the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao Fire Victim Assistance Coordination Centre to provide a central channel for receiving information, coordinating with those affected and their families, and arranging assistance with the relevant agencies.
The centre can be contacted through the venue’s official Facebook page, Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, or through its official Line account, @859xxeyj.
Those affected by the fire have been encouraged to use these channels to seek assistance and coordinate with the venue.
The statement confirmed that the venue’s owner sustained serious injuries in the fire and remains under close observation in an intensive care unit.
Doctors are continuing to provide full medical treatment, the venue said.
No further details about the owner’s condition were disclosed.
The venue said it was collecting all relevant information and evidence relating to the incident.
It pledged full cooperation with police, investigators and other government agencies, and said it would support efforts to establish the facts and ensure that all legal procedures were conducted transparently.
The management is also coordinating directly with those affected and their families to provide assistance and facilitate necessary arrangements.
Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao said any further information concerning the incident, coordination efforts or assistance measures would be published through its official Facebook page.
The venue described the page as its sole official communication channel and asked the public to rely on verified updates issued there.
It also urged people not to publish or forward unconfirmed information, warning that inaccurate reports could affect those involved or interfere with the authorities’ investigation.
The venue thanked emergency personnel, medical staff, volunteers and members of the public who assisted those affected and expressed concern following the tragedy.
It reaffirmed that it would continue cooperating fully with the relevant authorities, provide assistance to those affected to the best of its ability and issue further updates through its official channel.