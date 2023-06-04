Makkasan police in the dock over Bangkok drug party
The Metropolitan Police Division 1 has set up an investigation team to check whether Makkasan police were involved in a recent drug party at an entertainment venue in Bangkok.
The move came after officials from the police Children and Women Protection Sub-Division and Narcotics Control Board arrested 54 partygoers at Diamond KTV entertainment venue in Huai Khwang district on Saturday at 3am. All partygoers were Chinese except one who was Thai.
The officials also learned that the venue’s manager was a Chinese national.
According to the Metropolitan Police Division 1's announcement, the investigators have been tasked with finding out if any money had changed hands or if the police offers were just negligent.
The team has 30 days to find out if any Makkasan Police Station officers were involved in the party, the announcement said. It also said anyone found guilty will face punishment.
Meanwhile, Makkasan Police Station's superintendent Pol Colonel Jarin Lamluek and deputy superintendent of investigation Pol Lt-Colonel Puncharat Choti have been temporarily transferred to facilitate the investigation, the announcement added.