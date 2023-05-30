Drug trafficking via Golden Triangle on the radar

A joint delegation comprising Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and the UN recently undertook a five-day visit to the Thai-Lao-Cambodian border. Their objective was to assess the situation of drug trafficking and chemicals originating from the transboundary Golden Triangle which affects countries in the region. The Golden Triangle shares borders with Thailand, Laos and Myanmar.

Commencing on May 22 and concluding on May 26, the visit covered the border areas of Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani, Laos’ Champasak and Cambodia’s Stung Treng. Led by Jeremy Douglas – the regional representative of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for Southeast Asia and the Pacific – the delegation consisted of representatives from the four countries, as well as UNODC officials, totalling 23 members. Nak Yuthea, deputy secretary-general of the National Authority for Combating Drugs (NACD), headed the Cambodian delegation.