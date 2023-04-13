South Korea drug addict documents rehab as country grapples with addiction

He deliberately showed his face on social media with hopes that it would help him kick his methamphetamine habit forever -- and it has.

He had help from a privately-run Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (DARC) where he received counselling and a part-time job at a restaurant, as part of occupational therapy.

"I'd never had a job or daily life like this since taking drugs, but now I am thrilled to think I might be able to regain my daily life. I feel I'm slowly recovering the lively and positive side of me,” Lee said at his workplace.

Lee's candid account of his struggles is just one example of a growing drug-abuse problem in the country.

The number of people convicted of drug-related crimes shot up from around 12,000 in 2015 to more than 16,000 in 2021, according to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office. Almost 60% of the 2021 convicts are aged 39 or younger, and the number of teenage offenders jumped 44% from 2020-21.

In recent months, the arrests of celebrities such as award-winning actor Yoo Ah-in and chaebol heirs on charges of taking illegal drugs prompted authorities to ramp up crackdowns and bolster customs enforcement.

The total amount of confiscated illicit drugs more than tripled in just one year to a record 1.3 tonnes (2,870 lb) in 2021, due partly to multinational investigations into smuggling rings, the prosecutors' data showed. Meth, cocaine and marijuana make up around 85% of the seizures, but authorities were also seeing more synthetic cannabinoids and opioids like fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.