South Korean embassy joins Songkran fun with ‘Ram Thai’ video

It won more than 400,000 views in just four days on Twitter and the Facebook page of the Korean Cultural Centre.

Many Thais commented that it was touching that the ambassador had taken the time to join the country in celebrating the country’s biggest festival.

These 2 minutes-length videos delivered a congratulatory message wishing 'Happy Songkran' by a group 'Ram Thai' with Songkran music featuring the ambassador and staff of the Korean embassy to Thailand.

In the video, Ambassador Moon poured water into the statue of the Buddha following the Songkran tradition in Thailand. Then, characters representing both countries including Korean traditional dancers, Khon masked dancers, Taekwondo and Muay Thai players appeared and danced 'Ram Thai' together.

The behind scenes such as practising 'Ram Thai' and the water gun battle between the ambassador and the minister caught the viewer's eye during the ending credit.