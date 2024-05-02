Prachinburi wildlife raid nets seventh suspect with menagerie

Investigators on Thursday followed the trail to a house in Prachinburi’s Muang district, 150 kilometres east of Bangkok, where they suspected smuggled wildlife was being kept. They searched the house and discovered a total of 186 protected animals. These comprised a white-breasted waterhen, three Siamese crocodiles, a fishing cat, eight black-and-white colobus monkeys, and 173 radiated tortoises, said Weera Khunchaiyarak, deputy director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.

A man identified only by his first name of Thongkham was arrested at the house on suspicion of possessing wildlife protected by law.

Illegal possession of wildlife is punishable by up to five years imprisonment, a maximum fine of 500,000 baht, or both.

The smaller animals were confiscated and handed over to the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Nakhon Nayok while the crocodiles were placed in the care of the Prachinburi Provincial Fisheries Office.



