KBank Private Banking offers investment advice amid global volatility





KBank Private Banking also unveiled its three strategies for optimising private asset investment portfolio to enhance investment value, offer superior alternatives and address liquidity constraints:

▪︎ Core and satellite portfolio strategy: It represents 60-80% of the portfolio, primarily consisting of semi-liquid private asset funds, offering monthly investment opportunities and quarterly sales options with a lock-in period of 12-18 months. The satellite portion comprising 20-40% of the portfolio will encompass a diverse array of off-market assets like private equity and real estate funds.

▪︎ Tailor-made portfolio management: Investors can flexibly manage their investment proportion to meet their goals. For instance, investors can invest 100% in semi-liquid private asset funds if they need high liquidity.

▪︎ Join forces with leading global partners: Seek collaboration to develop product presentations and deliver world-class services tailored for Thai investors. The company recently collaborated with a prominent off-market asset management firm, EQT, and a leading alternative asset management company, Apollo, for launching two private equities.

“The company has joined forces with global partners to curate a selection of companies with robust growth to offer investment opportunities and enable investors to generate returns across diverse economic conditions,” Triphon added.