Police seek arrest warrant for new associate of ‘cyanide Am’

Sararat was arrested by police on April 25 in Bangkok over alleged links to the cyanide poisoning of at least 14 victims. Sararat apparently knew the victims well and they had either loaned her money or invested money through her in various questionable schemes.

The case came to light after the death of Siriporn, who was reported to have travelled to Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong district to release fish into the Mae Klong River with the suspect in a merit-making ritual.

She collapsed at the pier and her body was sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, which confirmed the presence of cyanide.