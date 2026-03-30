CIB raids call centre base in Ram Inthra, arrests 11 South Koreans at luxury house

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has arrested 11 South Korean nationals after raiding a suspected cross-border call centre operation based in a luxury house in Bangkok’s Ram Inthra area.

The operation, announced under the name “Thailand-Korea Breaking Chains EP.2”, was carried out by the CIB’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand and Immigration Police, targeting what authorities described as a transnational call centre office.

Investigators said the network had adapted its tactics to become more sophisticated. They said South Korean suspects who previously operated from neighbouring countries had started moving into Thailand to evade arrest.

Police said the 11 suspects—nine men and two women—rented a luxury house in the Ram Inthra area and used it as a “secret office”, converting rooms into 11 workstations. Authorities said the group used VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology to place internet-based calls back to South Korea, making it harder to trace call origins.