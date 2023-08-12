Police raid suburban ‘drug party’, arrest eight foreign nationals, one Thai

The raid was conducted jointly by officers from Bang Chan Police Station and the Office of Narcotics Control Board following a complaint about a suspected drug party at a house in a residential project on Kanchanapisek Road.

Police said they found a 1.71 gram packet of ketamine and 24 tablets of nimetazepam, also known as five-five. Nimetazepam is a powerful sedative that is not legal in Thailand. It can be used as a so-called "party drug" and is frequently taken with ketamine.

Police said they also found a 9-mm Steyr handgun and eight bullets.

Nine people living in the house have been charged with possessing type 2 narcotics. The group comprised four Chinese, two Malaysian, one Vietnamese, one Myanmar, and one Thai national.

Two of the Chinese suspects also lacked valid documents to be in Thailand and were charged with illegal entry, police said.

The Myanmar national, whom the police said was carrying the gun, was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm.

An employee of the housing project in an eastern suburb of the capital said there had been multiple complaints of loud music from neighbours of the suspects’ rented house.