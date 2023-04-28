Vietnamese police urges vigilance against drug trafficking on air routes

Explaining the development of drug crimes on air routes, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Doan Tat Nam, Deputy Head of the department’s Division 7, said synthetic drugs are manufactured in Europe and illegally smuggled to the global market.

With modern machines, advanced technology, high-quality drugs, low prices, and the convenience of air transport from Europe to Vietnam, drug traffickers take advantage of air routes to smuggle drugs into Hanoi’s Noi Bai Airport and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat Airport.

It is a very profitable trade. In Europe, the price of drugs is very cheap, while in Vietnam, the price is up to ten times higher. High profits still drive traffickers to find ways to transport drugs into Vietnam, he said.

Moreover, international cooperation in the fight against drug crimes on air routes has not been timely and comprehensive. The awareness of some air passengers is still limited, which leads to them being exploited by drug traffickers to transport drugs through air routes.

The Narcotics Investigation Police Department has collaborated with customs and local police forces in key areas such as Hanoi and HCM City to discuss solutions to prevent and combat drug crimes.

Nam said apart from education on illegal drug smuggling on air routes, it is necessary to reduce the demand for drugs.

The Ministry of Public Security has assigned units to eliminate and disable illegal drug use sites and prevent the formation of new ones. Drug addiction treatment must be done well to limit addicts in society and manage them to prevent relapse.

Moreover, law enforcement forces must coordinate with international drug prevention and control agencies to identify key routes to combat drug crimes, uncover drug trafficking rings, arrest masterminds and cut off the financial source of criminal activities.

Nam said that detecting drugs on the domestic market isn't enough, as the investigation is unlikely to uncover how the drugs entered the country.

Nam warned that drug traffickers have many methods and tactics to transport drugs illegally by air. Criminals use social media to befriend women in difficult situations and promise them trips abroad. During the free travel, the criminal hands over luggage or goods containing drugs to the women to transport.

Drug traffickers also take advantage of inexperienced overseas students or Vietnamese labourers, the elderly, the disabled, or those with young children who need help carrying their luggage to transport drugs.

The department advises airline passengers to manage their luggage carefully. Passengers should refuse to send or take care of luggage for strangers.

When sending or selling checked baggage, passengers must check the sender information and the origin of goods and inform the police about goods showing abnormal signs, it said.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network