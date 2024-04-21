House votes for TikTok ban in US; app won't vanish soon
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The House passed legislation Saturday that would ban TikTok in the United States if the popular social media platform’s China-based owner doesn’t sell its stake within a year, but don’t expect the app to go away anytime soon.
The US House approves aid for Ukraine and Israel after months of struggle
SUNDAY, APRIL 21, 2024
The House swiftly approved US$95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies in a rare Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans banded together after months of hard-right resistance over renewed American support for repelling Russia’s invasion.
Israel and Iran on Friday both played down an apparent Israeli airstrike near a major air base and nuclear site in central Iran, signaling the two bitter enemies are ready to prevent their latest eruption of violence from escalating into a full-blown regional war.
Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024
An apparent Israeli drone attack on Iran saw troops fire air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan, an assault coming in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.
US vetoes widely supported resolution backing full UN membership for Palestine
FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024
The United States vetoed a widely backed UN resolution Thursday that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine, a goal the Palestinians have long sought and Israel has worked to prevent.
Iran fires air defense batteries at Isfahan air base and nuclear site after drone sightings
FRIDAY, APRIL 19, 2024
Iran fired air defence batteries early Friday morning as explosions could be heard near a major air base near Isfahan, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike following Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.
Indonesians leave homes near erupting volcano and airport closes due to ash danger
THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024
Indonesian authorities closed an airport and residents left homes near an erupting volcano Thursday due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami.
Kazakhstan foreign minister’s visit to open new chapter in bilateral ties
THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024
As the world navigates through complex geopolitical landscapes, diplomatic engagements hold the key to fostering mutual understanding and cooperation among nations. Kazakhstan, often referred to as the "Heart of Eurasia”, stands out as an example of diplomatic pragmatism and proactive engagement on the global stage.
Starting today, rural and suburban areas all over the country are going to come alive again with traffic jams, joyous young children and packed bazaars as Malaysians return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.