Japan assesses feasibility of sending minesweepers to Strait of Hormuz

On Friday (April 24), Takayuki Kobayashi, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, visited the prime minister's office and submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the party's recommendations urging the government to consider sending minesweepers once fighting between the United States and Iran ends.





Kobayashi said that sending minesweepers is one option for securing Japan's national interests within legal constraints. Takaichi responded that her government shares the same view as the LDP, adding, "We'll protect the people's daily lives."

