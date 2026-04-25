Japan assesses feasibility of sending minesweepers to Strait of Hormuz

On Friday (April 24), Takayuki Kobayashi, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, visited the prime minister's office and submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the party's recommendations urging the government to consider sending minesweepers once fighting between the United States and Iran ends.
Kobayashi said that sending minesweepers is one option for securing Japan's national interests within legal constraints. Takaichi responded that her government shares the same view as the LDP, adding, "We'll protect the people's daily lives."
In response to Trump's request during their March meeting, Takaichi said that there are things Japan can and cannot do under its laws.
Under the Self-Defence Forces law, Japan can deploy minesweepers to clear mines left after fighting. After the Gulf War, the country sent minesweepers to the Persian Gulf in 1991.
However, turmoil has continued in Iran following the killing of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It is unclear if Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and rank-and-file forces would fully observe any peace agreement with the United States.
Furthermore, the sea areas with mines have not been identified.
"It's important to show the United States that Japan is trying to contribute," a Japanese government official said.
Meanwhile, a Defence Ministry official said: "We don't even know what types of mines have been laid in the strait. We can't easily send minesweepers."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]