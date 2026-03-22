Iran fires missiles at city near Israeli nuclear facility, injuring more than 100

What makes the attack especially alarming is that Dimona is home to the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Centre, a key pillar of Israel’s nuclear programme, which has been in operation since 1958.

The secretive nuclear facility lies only 13 kilometres to the south-east.

Air defences fail

Israeli military spokesperson Brig Gen Effie Defrin acknowledged that the air defence system was operating but was unable to intercept all of the missiles.

Fire officials said two guided missiles carrying warheads weighing several hundred kilograms struck their targets directly after interceptor missiles missed.