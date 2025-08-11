Lanterns floated for victims of JAL jet crash 40 years ago

On Aug. 12, 1985, a Japan Airlines jet crashed into the Osutaka Ridge in the village of Ueno in Gunma Prefecture, claiming the lives of 520 people aboard.

Asato Kawaguchi, a 24-year-old company employee from Tokyo, lost his grandfather, Hirotsugu, who was 52 at the time of the crash. In a will left on the plane, Hirotsugu expressed gratitude, saying, "I had a happy life."