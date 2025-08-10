Mayors for Peace Adopt \"Nagasaki Appeal\"

The "Nagasaki Appeal" declaration, adopted at the 11th General Conference of Mayors for Peace, strongly urged all signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to take concrete steps to fulfil their obligations under the treaty. It also included requests for each country to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said at the conference, "I'm grateful for your sharing the earnest desire of atomic bomb survivors to make Nagasaki the last place to suffer an atomic bombing."