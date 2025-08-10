Cram School Lecturers to Teach at Public Schools in Japan

The ministry plans to include related expenses in its budget request for the fiscal year starting next April.

The project will send cram school lecturers and retired teachers, as well as corporate workers who hold teaching licenses but do not work in education, to public schools where vacancies have arisen due to teachers taking maternity, childcare or sick leave.

The plan is to establish a system in which mainly universities with teacher training courses register teaching personnel in advance for dispatch to prefectures and major cities.