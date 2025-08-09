Tariffs on Japanese products to be revised: US official

The official said that the tariffs on imports from Japan will be 15 pct including existing tax rates, as is the case for products from the European Union.

The remarks came after the 15 pct reciprocal tariffs on Japanese imports went into effect on Thursday.

Japanese economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is in charge of tariff negotiations with the United States, said he confirmed with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Thursday that the US side would revise the executive order on reciprocal tariffs to reflect the Japan-US agreement reached in late July. The White House official also indicated that such a revision will be made.

According to the Japanese government, the US side agreed not to impose a reciprocal tariff on Japanese items that are already subject to tariffs of 15 per cent or higher, while setting the reciprocal tariff rate at 15 per cent for products with an existing levy of less than 15 per cent.