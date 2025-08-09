Ishiba says to assess his responsibility based on election review

The LDP plans to release a summary report on the results of last month's House of Councillors election at the end of this month.

"I will consider (my responsibility) appropriately based on various opinions," Ishiba told a news conference in the city of Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.

On Friday, the LDP held a general meeting of the party's lawmakers from both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament. At the meeting, several LDP members called for Ishiba to step down.