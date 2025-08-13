Heavy rain and strong waves expected in parts of Thailand, ships urged to proceed with caution

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough is lying across the upper North of Thailand and Laos into a low-pressure cell covering Laos and upper Vietnam, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

Isolated heavy rain is likely in the Northeast, the East, and the South (west coast). Residents in these areas should be alert for heavy rainfall and water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly near waterways, foothills, and lowlands.

Moderate winds are generating waves in the upper Andaman Sea of around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas with thundershowers. In the upper Gulf and the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 1–2 metres high, also exceeding 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should navigate with caution and keep clear of stormy areas.

Meanwhile, Typhoon “Podul” over the Pacific Ocean is forecast to make landfall in Taiwan tonight (13 August) before moving into eastern China. The storm poses no threat to Thailand.

For those planning to travel to Taiwan and China between 12 and 14 August 2025, it is advised to check the weather conditions and closely follow updates from relevant authorities before departure for safety.