Chadchart warns of possible heavy rain in northern and eastern districts

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday (August 11) that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is closely monitoring rainfall in the capital, with the Drainage and Sewerage Department providing updates from the city’s Flood Control Centre in Din Daeng.
The Meteorological Department has forecast the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in northern and eastern Bangkok, with hourly rainfall potentially reaching 50 millimetres.
The heaviest downpours are expected in Nong Chok, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Don Mueang and Lak Si districts.
The timing of the most intense rainfall remains uncertain, with the forecast covering the period from 7am on August 11, to 7am on August 12.
Thon Buri areas are expected to see lighter showers or remain mostly dry. Chadchart said he had ordered immediate preparations, especially in high-risk districts.
He expressed particular concern about Don Mueang, especially around Chang Akat Uthit Road and Bang Khen, near the Bang Khen roundabout. While weather forecasts are not 100% precise, he urged residents in at-risk areas to stay alert.
“The public should be prepared as well,” Chadchart said, noting that cumulative rainfall in May to July this year was higher than in the past three years, although it has eased in recent weeks. “We will have to watch closely again during the heavy rain season from August to October.”