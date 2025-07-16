Chadchart proposes tri-partite talks over electric railways\' compensation

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that the Transport Ministry will need to hold discussions with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and concessionaires regarding the proper compensation for electric railways' fares.

Chadchart expressed concern that the BMA could face lawsuits from private firms after the government enforced its policy of a flat fare of 20 baht for all electric railways in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, starting in September.

The BMA is responsible for the concessions of two lines—the Green and Yellow lines.