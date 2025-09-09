Thailand moves to make Phra That Phanom its ninth UNESCO World Heritage site, highlighting Lao-Lan Xang art

Thailand, which currently has eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, is set to gain another cultural treasure. Phra That Phanom, its related historic buildings and associated landscape, was first included on UNESCO’s Tentative List on February 2, 2017 and received endorsement at the same year’s World Heritage Committee session.

The push for full World Heritage status not only aims to preserve and showcase Thailand’s historical, cultural, and natural values on the international stage, but also aligns with sustainable development principles. Achieving World Heritage recognition entails careful management that balances resource conservation, tourism-driven economic benefits, and the preservation of local community lifestyles in harmony with the site.

At the 4/2568 meeting of the National Committee on the World Heritage Convention, members approved submission of the Preliminary Assessment dossier for Phra That Phanom to the advisory bodies of the World Heritage Committee, paving the way for its registration as a fully recognised World Heritage site.