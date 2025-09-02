Thai Army condemns attacks on heritage sites at the Thai-Cambodian border

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 02, 2025

Thai Army releases images of damage to Ta Muen Thom Temple and Thai Niyom Phattanaram Temple, condemning attacks on heritage sites as serious international law violations.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has released images showing the damage to Ta Muen Thom Temple and Thai Niyom Phattanaram Temple, which were affected by the ongoing clashes at the Thai-Cambodian border. The Army stressed that the attack on these heritage sites constitutes a severe violation of international humanitarian law.

As part of its continued mission, the RTA, alongside the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS), Ministry of Justice, has been inspecting and collecting evidence from the battlefield since the situation along the border calmed down. On September 1, they carried out investigations at the Ta Muen Thom Temple and Thai Niyom Phattanaram Temple in Bak Dai Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province.

The inspection covered several damaged locations, including:

  1. Ta Muen Thom Temple: the eastern outer temple, the eastern gate arch, the western courtyard, and the western temple.
  2. Thai Niyom Phattanaram Temple: the temple’s monk’s quarters and the tree area near the pavilion.

The RTA was supported by the CIFS, which is an internationally recognised body accredited under multiple standards, including ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 17020, and ISO/IEC 17025. This ensured that all evidence collection and analysis followed the highest standards for reliability. Experts analysed the trajectory of shots fired and meticulously collected physical evidence.

The attack on these sacred and cultural heritage sites is being treated as a serious breach of international humanitarian law. The forensic evidence collected will be handed over to relevant international bodies, such as UNESCO, to protect cultural heritage, and will be used to seek justice through international legal processes and diplomatic channels.

