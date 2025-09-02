Traces of damage at Ta Muen Thom temple as Cambodia bombarded the site

On the day of the clashes, Ta Muen Thom was the first target where Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai troops. Cambodia attempted to seize the temple by unleashing heavy and small arms fire, along with BM-21 rockets, directly at the monument. Thai soldiers, however, managed to hold their ground.

The Cambodian assault represented a violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.