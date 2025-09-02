Traces of damage at Ta Muen Thom temple as Cambodia bombarded the site

On the day of the clashes, Ta Muen Thom was the first target where Cambodian forces opened fire on Thai troops. Cambodia attempted to seize the temple by unleashing heavy and small arms fire, along with BM-21 rockets, directly at the monument. Thai soldiers, however, managed to hold their ground.
The Cambodian assault represented a violation of the 1954 Hague Convention for the protection of cultural property in the event of armed conflict.
The report also highlighted that Cambodia is a signatory to the World Heritage Convention and custodian of several globally significant heritage sites.
This, it argued, only underscored the country’s responsibility to safeguard cultural treasures. Instead, its actions have run counter to both international principles and its treaty obligations.
Furthermore, Cambodian troops were found to have deliberately exploited the ancient Ta Kwai temple by converting it into a military stronghold. Anti-personnel mines were also laid around the site, posing a serious risk to both the monument and the surrounding area.
“These acts are not only in defiance of international law but also show blatant disregard for cultural heritage. Such behaviour places these historic sites in grave danger, making them deliberate targets in a conflict Cambodia itself has escalated,” the post concluded.