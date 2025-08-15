Culture Ministry to propose \"Nang Yai\" for UNESCO inscription

Prime Minister and Culture Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired a meeting of the National Committee for the Promotion and Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage on Friday (August 15).
Following the meeting, Paetongtarn said the committee had approved this year’s awards to honour individuals, groups, communities, organisations, or agencies that promote and preserve intangible cultural heritage. The 2025 awards will recognise 10 individuals and four groups or organisations.
The meeting also endorsed the “Community-based Revitalisation of Nang Yai Tradition in Thailand” (CRNT) project for submission to UNESCO’s Register of Good Safeguarding Practices.
Nang Yai is a traditional Thai performing art using cowhide or buffalo hide puppets, performed outdoors in palaces, temples, or villages, with firelight projected through a cloth screen to narrate episodes from the Ramakien, derived from the Ramayana. The tradition dates back to the 15th century but now survives in only three communities: Wat Khanon in Ratchaburi, Wat Ban Don in Rayong, and Wat Sawang Arom in Sing Buri.The
Paetongtarn said the revival initiative exemplifies the preservation of living heritage, ensuring its transmission locally, nationally, and internationally.
Currently, only 40 of the 788 items inscribed by UNESCO are listed in the “Good Safeguarding Practices” category. UNESCO has encouraged state parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage to submit more entries under this category.
The Department of Cultural Promotion will now compile full documentation on Nang Yai, with plans to seek Cabinet approval before submitting the nomination to UNESCO by March 2026.
The Culture Minister provided updates on key developments during the meeting. She highlighted the progress of Thailand's submissions to UNESCO for the recognition of cultural heritage practices, including the Thai Loy Krathong Festival and the Chud Thai (Thai National Costume): The Knowledge, Craftsmanship, and Practices of Thai National Costume.
UNESCO has confirmed that the Chud Thai proposal will be considered for inclusion on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity at the 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2026.
Additionally, the meeting acknowledged the joint ASEAN nomination for the inclusion of Duman (Flattened rice) as an intangible cultural heritage. The Philippines has invited Thailand and other ASEAN nations with cultural practices related to Duman to submit a nomination for UNESCO’s consideration by 2026.
The Department of Cultural Promotion (DCP) and provincial cultural offices are currently gathering and compiling data for the national and local lists.
The meeting also discussed Thailand's candidacy for a seat on the UNESCO Committee and recognised the inclusion of 10 new items on the National Cultural Heritage List for 2024.
These include: