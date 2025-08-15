Culture Ministry to propose \"Nang Yai\" for UNESCO inscription

Nang Yai is a traditional Thai performing art using cowhide or buffalo hide puppets, performed outdoors in palaces, temples, or villages, with firelight projected through a cloth screen to narrate episodes from the Ramakien, derived from the Ramayana. The tradition dates back to the 15th century but now survives in only three communities: Wat Khanon in Ratchaburi, Wat Ban Don in Rayong, and Wat Sawang Arom in Sing Buri.The

Paetongtarn said the revival initiative exemplifies the preservation of living heritage, ensuring its transmission locally, nationally, and internationally.

Currently, only 40 of the 788 items inscribed by UNESCO are listed in the “Good Safeguarding Practices” category. UNESCO has encouraged state parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage to submit more entries under this category.

The Department of Cultural Promotion will now compile full documentation on Nang Yai, with plans to seek Cabinet approval before submitting the nomination to UNESCO by March 2026.

The Culture Minister provided updates on key developments during the meeting. She highlighted the progress of Thailand's submissions to UNESCO for the recognition of cultural heritage practices, including the Thai Loy Krathong Festival and the Chud Thai (Thai National Costume): The Knowledge, Craftsmanship, and Practices of Thai National Costume.