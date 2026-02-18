Industrial Confidence Edges Up as Thailand's Manufacturing Sector Rebounds

FTI calls on government to extend BOI incentives and tighten PM2.5 controls amid lingering economic headwinds.

Thailand's Industrial Confidence Index rose marginally to 88.7 in January 2026, up from 88.2 in December 2025, as the manufacturing sector returned to full swing following the New Year holiday and demand picked up ahead of the Lunar New Year, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

During the monthly press conference on Wednesday, FTI's vice chairman Nava Chantanasurakon and board director Dr Virat Chatdarong attributed the modest improvement to a confluence of positive developments.

Factories ramped up production to fulfil Lunar New Year orders, particularly in the processed food, apparel and packaging industries, whilst a surge in tourist arrivals — bolstered by government initiatives including direct flight routes and promotional events — helped channel spending into regional economies and local businesses.

Further tailwinds came from the Board of Investment's approval of incentives for seven data centre projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), collectively valued at over 96 billion baht.

The move is expected to accelerate the expansion of high-technology industries and drive demand for electronic equipment. Pre-election activity also provided a short-term boost, with spending on campaign materials, ballot printing and party operations injecting additional money into circulation.

Meanwhile, a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia helped ease tensions along the border, allowing displaced residents to return home and economic activity in the area to normalise.



