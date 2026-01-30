ION Energy Becomes First Clean Energy Firm Funded by Innovation ONE

Mr. Kriangkrai Thienukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), stated that FTI aims to drive Thai enterprises to innovate and develop technologies aligned with the country’s energy direction through funding and industry networking, particularly for clean energy technology projects that support Thailand’s carbon neutrality goals and energy transition.

“Solar and intelligent energy management technologies are key components of future energy security. ION Energy stands out with its technology, platform, and installations in more than 6,000 locations nationwide, making it well-positioned to deliver solutions that meet the clean energy needs of Thailand’s industry,” said Mr. Kriangkrai.

FTI expects this support to strengthen ION Energy’s ability to develop the Smart Energy Platform, generating both economic and industrial outcomes by elevating household energy management standards, enabling connection to emerging energy technologies, and creating a sustainable clean energy ecosystem over the long term.

Mr. Thanapong Na Ranong, Managing Partner of Beacon Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (Beacon VC) — a corporate venture capital arm of Kasikornbank and one of ION Energy’s investors — stated that ION Energy being the first company in the Beacon VC portfolio to receive Innovation ONE Fund support marks an important step in scaling Thai energy startups regionally. The funding and strategic network from Innovation ONE will accelerate ION Energy’s market expansion and connect with FTI’s membership base, which offers significant potential to broaden the company’s solutions.

The Innovation ONE Fund is an initiative of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), supported by the Science, Research and Innovation Promotion Fund under the Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), with a total budget of THB 1,000 million over three years (2023–2026). It aims to support innovative startups and SMEs to grow by commercializing research and creativity sustainably, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Thai industry in the region

ION Energy is a full-service solar energy solutions provider that delivers comprehensive solar solutions tailored for both households and real estate properties. With a vision to make clean energy accessible and sustainable for Thai households, the company integrates solar panels, inverters, batteries, and intelligent energy management into one platform, providing real-time energy performance tracking, reduced electricity costs, and enhanced system safety. The company has installed systems for leading property developers and residential consumers at over 6,000 sites nationwide.