Thai police showcase SHIELD anti-trafficking database at Bangkok meeting

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) on Monday (January 12, 2026) showcased a new database system aimed at combating online scams and human trafficking during an international meeting in Bangkok.

SHIELD system unveiled at high-level RTP meeting

The RTP presented its SCAM & Human Trafficking Information Exchange and Linked Database (SHIELD) during the High-Level Meeting on Combating Trafficking for Forced Criminality in Cyber Scam Compounds at RTP headquarters.

RTP representatives at the meeting included Pol Lt Gen Surapong Thanomjit, deputy national police chief and deputy director of the RTP’s Anti-Human Trafficking Centre, and Pol Lt Gen Atthasit Sudsanguan, RTP chief inspector and chief of the Anti-Human Trafficking Operations Division.