Law passed to cane scammers and mules after nearly US$3 billion lost in Singapore

Those to be caned will include syndicate members and recruiters, and those who help them, such as money mules who provide their bank accounts, SIM cards or Singpass credentials.
These mules will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.
The enhanced punishments for scams come as the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed in Parliament on November 4.
During its second reading, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said scams are by far the most prevalent crime type in Singapore, making up 60 % of all reported crimes.
She said that between 2020 and the first half of 2025, there were about 190,000 cases reported, with losses amounting to about $3.7 billion. “These are staggering numbers... The losses are more than 3½ times the cost of building Woodlands Health Campus,” she said.
According to figures provided to The Straits Times by the police, at least $187.1 million was lost to scams from July to September.
This brings the total lost to scams from 2020 to September 2025 to at least $3.88 billion (US$2.87 billion).
Caning scammers was first raised in March by then Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng in a debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ budget. Tan, who was then overseeing the Clementi ward, said a resident lost her life savings to scams and asked if Singapore was too soft on scammers.
On Nov 4, Sim said the ministry reviewed his suggestion and agreed with it.
The new laws also allow for discretionary caning for other forms of cheating, like traditional fraud.
Other changes include those relating to sexual offences, doxing of public servants, and punishment for youth offenders.
Sim said that even as caning is introduced for scams, a review found a need to recalibrate caning for other offences.
96 offences attract discretionary caning and 65 with mandatory caning.
Caning will be removed for eight of them, including for blocking carriages and endangering the safety of passengers under the Railways Act.
Sim said caning is not necessary for some offences as society and the crime situation have evolved.
“These are generally offences that do not involve intentional harm to a person nor cause significant harm to the public, and for which we assess that the other penalties are adequate,” she said.
“The amendments do not signal any softening in our stance against crime. The large majority of offences which attract caning today, including serious sexual and violent offences, will continue to attract caning as a punishment.”
There will also be harsher penalties for those who circulate obscene material to 10 or more people.
Offenders can be jailed for up to two years, up from three months.
If the material is of someone under 18, the maximum jail term will be doubled to four years.
Sim cited the SG Nasi Lemak A Telegram group, in which over 44,000 members circulated and shared obscene materials involving women and girls in Singapore.
She said: “We cannot begin to imagine the distress suffered by a young girl whose images are sent to thousands of prying eyes.
“And because these materials can be sent to so many people, it is impossible to take them out of circulation entirely. They will always be lurking somewhere, threatening to resurface. These victims may never have peace of mind again.”
To punish those who facilitate such acts, the law will include a new offence targeting those who set up or manage online locations where obscene materials are circulated. They include administrators of chat groups or channels, blogs, or accounts on video-sharing platforms.
The abuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate obscene images and videos will be addressed.
Sim said the laws already cover sexually explicit deepfakes, which alter existing recordings.
But generative AI now makes it possible to produce synthetic images or videos of a person, without making use of a pre-existing image or recording.
Changes to the law will make it clear that it is an offence to produce any intimate image without consent.
He amendments also make clear that the child abuse material offences include realistic computer-generated depictions of children, even if a real child is not involved.
To keep in line with the United Nations’ standards, the enhanced penalties for offences relating to obscene materials will apply to materials depicting minors below 18 years old, up from 16.
Another change relates to sexual grooming offences under the Penal Code.
If the offender and victim meet or plan to meet overseas to engage in an illicit sex act, and either of them has travelled from Singapore, the offender can be liable for sexual grooming.
Maximum jail terms will be increased to seven years if the victim is under 14.
If the victim is aged 14 to 17, the offender faces a maximum of five years’ jail.
This will only apply to victims aged 16 and 17 if there was an exploitative relationship.
Those who fatally abuse vulnerable victims can be jailed for up to 30 years or for life, up from 20 years.
Ms Sim said life imprisonment is being introduced as there is strong public interest to deter abuse of vulnerable people.
She cited the case of a couple who repeatedly splashed hot water on their five-year-old son until the boy died from his injuries in 2016.
In 2022, the mother was convicted of murder, while the father was convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of a heated substance. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment.
Sim said that although the father’s charge was not for causing death but only endangering life, the Court of Appeal found that life imprisonment was justified, and the Government agrees with this.
She said such cases can be prosecuted under the offence of fatal abuse of vulnerable persons.
Doxing of a public servant when accompanied by a falsehood will also be a criminal offence carrying a maximum jail term of three years and a fine of up to $10,000.
For older youth offenders aged 16 and 17, the changes ensure they can be given deterrent sentences such as imprisonment, reformative training and caning when their cases are handled in the State Courts or High Court instead of the Youth Courts.
And regulatory requirements for workers and dealers in precious metals will be updated, increasing the waiting time from three days to five days before these individuals can melt, alter or deface such goods or articles.
This will give the police more time to trace and recover stolen goods and track down criminals, said Ms Sim.
Debate
Eleven MPs took part in the debate on the Bill that lasted more than two hours.
Xie Yao Quan (Jurong Central) called for stronger penalties for scams, to be in line with those for drug-related offences.
He said scammers cause as much harm as manufacturers of controlled drugs, and that he would stop short of calling for capital punishment for the most egregious scammers.
WP’s Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) questioned the effectiveness of caning as a deterrent.
Despite this, she said she had little sympathy for scammers because of the material loss and psychological harm inflicted on scam victims.
She also asked about cross-border collaboration to tackle scams and whether Cambodia was a party to
Frontier+, a cross-border collaboration platform comprising representatives from anti-scam agencies of 11 jurisdictions, including Singapore.
Sim said Cambodia is not part of the platform, but it was still able to work together with Singapore effectively.
Foo Cexiang (Tanjong Pagar GRC) spoke about how a female family member almost fell victim to a scam after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
The scammer tricked her into locking herself in a room and told her not to tell anyone. She spent several hours on the call with the scammer.
Foo said that during that time, she set up a cryptocurrency account and transferred funds from an investment account to her savings account.
Foo and his wife managed to stop the scam in time.
He suggested enhancing punishments for those who participate in government official impersonation scams, as these undermine public confidence in the Government.
Responding to the MPs, Sim said introducing stiff penalties is not the only anti-scam measure the Government employs.
She said it takes a whole-of-society approach that includes using technology and running public education programmes to teach the youth about the consequences of facilitating scams.
Sim said: “The message is clear. If you enable scams, even indirectly, you will face the full force of the law.”
