Law passed to cane scammers and mules after nearly US$3 billion lost in Singapore

Sexual offences

There will also be harsher penalties for those who circulate obscene material to 10 or more people.

Offenders can be jailed for up to two years, up from three months.

If the material is of someone under 18, the maximum jail term will be doubled to four years.

Sim cited the SG Nasi Lemak A Telegram group, in which over 44,000 members circulated and shared obscene materials involving women and girls in Singapore.

She said: “We cannot begin to imagine the distress suffered by a young girl whose images are sent to thousands of prying eyes.

“And because these materials can be sent to so many people, it is impossible to take them out of circulation entirely. They will always be lurking somewhere, threatening to resurface. These victims may never have peace of mind again.”

To punish those who facilitate such acts, the law will include a new offence targeting those who set up or manage online locations where obscene materials are circulated. They include administrators of chat groups or channels, blogs, or accounts on video-sharing platforms.

The abuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate obscene images and videos will be addressed.

Sim said the laws already cover sexually explicit deepfakes, which alter existing recordings.

But generative AI now makes it possible to produce synthetic images or videos of a person, without making use of a pre-existing image or recording.

Changes to the law will make it clear that it is an offence to produce any intimate image without consent.

He amendments also make clear that the child abuse material offences include realistic computer-generated depictions of children, even if a real child is not involved.

To keep in line with the United Nations’ standards, the enhanced penalties for offences relating to obscene materials will apply to materials depicting minors below 18 years old, up from 16.

Another change relates to sexual grooming offences under the Penal Code.

If the offender and victim meet or plan to meet overseas to engage in an illicit sex act, and either of them has travelled from Singapore, the offender can be liable for sexual grooming.

Maximum jail terms will be increased to seven years if the victim is under 14.

If the victim is aged 14 to 17, the offender faces a maximum of five years’ jail.

This will only apply to victims aged 16 and 17 if there was an exploitative relationship.

Other changes

Those who fatally abuse vulnerable victims can be jailed for up to 30 years or for life, up from 20 years.

Ms Sim said life imprisonment is being introduced as there is strong public interest to deter abuse of vulnerable people.

She cited the case of a couple who repeatedly splashed hot water on their five-year-old son until the boy died from his injuries in 2016.

In 2022, the mother was convicted of murder, while the father was convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of a heated substance. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sim said that although the father’s charge was not for causing death but only endangering life, the Court of Appeal found that life imprisonment was justified, and the Government agrees with this.

She said such cases can be prosecuted under the offence of fatal abuse of vulnerable persons.

Doxing of a public servant when accompanied by a falsehood will also be a criminal offence carrying a maximum jail term of three years and a fine of up to $10,000.

For older youth offenders aged 16 and 17, the changes ensure they can be given deterrent sentences such as imprisonment, reformative training and caning when their cases are handled in the State Courts or High Court instead of the Youth Courts.

And regulatory requirements for workers and dealers in precious metals will be updated, increasing the waiting time from three days to five days before these individuals can melt, alter or deface such goods or articles.

This will give the police more time to trace and recover stolen goods and track down criminals, said Ms Sim.

Debate

Eleven MPs took part in the debate on the Bill that lasted more than two hours.

Xie Yao Quan (Jurong Central) called for stronger penalties for scams, to be in line with those for drug-related offences.

He said scammers cause as much harm as manufacturers of controlled drugs, and that he would stop short of calling for capital punishment for the most egregious scammers.

WP’s Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) questioned the effectiveness of caning as a deterrent.

Despite this, she said she had little sympathy for scammers because of the material loss and psychological harm inflicted on scam victims.

She also asked about cross-border collaboration to tackle scams and whether Cambodia was a party to

Frontier+, a cross-border collaboration platform comprising representatives from anti-scam agencies of 11 jurisdictions, including Singapore.

Sim said Cambodia is not part of the platform, but it was still able to work together with Singapore effectively.

Foo Cexiang (Tanjong Pagar GRC) spoke about how a female family member almost fell victim to a scam after receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The scammer tricked her into locking herself in a room and told her not to tell anyone. She spent several hours on the call with the scammer.

Foo said that during that time, she set up a cryptocurrency account and transferred funds from an investment account to her savings account.

Foo and his wife managed to stop the scam in time.

He suggested enhancing punishments for those who participate in government official impersonation scams, as these undermine public confidence in the Government.

Responding to the MPs, Sim said introducing stiff penalties is not the only anti-scam measure the Government employs.

She said it takes a whole-of-society approach that includes using technology and running public education programmes to teach the youth about the consequences of facilitating scams.

Sim said: “The message is clear. If you enable scams, even indirectly, you will face the full force of the law.”

David Sun

The Straits Times

Asia News Network