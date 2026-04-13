Southern palm growers demand export curbs be scrapped

Palm growers in southern Thailand are threatening to escalate their protests after a government move to control crude palm oil exports triggered a sharp fall in prices, prompting anger across the sector and fresh demands for urgent policy changes.

The latest dispute follows a decision announced on April 7, 2026, by the Central Committee on Prices of Goods and Services to impose controls on crude palm oil exports, citing energy security and living costs. But growers say the measure has backfired badly, sending palm prices into freefall and inflicting immediate damage on producers.





Athirat Damdee, president of the Krabi Palm Oil Growers Association, who is among the farmer leaders moving under the banner of the Southern Palm Oil Growers and Collection Yards Network, said the impact was severe and immediate.

He said the price of fresh fruit bunches at collection yards had plunged from 8.90 baht to just 7.00 baht per kilogramme in only four days. According to the network, that swing has translated into economic losses of as much as 120 million baht a day from farmers’ incomes, or nearly 500 million baht over the past few days, directly contradicting the Commerce Ministry’s explanation.

The network says the policy amounts to a “conspiracy theory” aimed at forcing raw material prices lower in order to keep bottled cooking oil below 50 baht a bottle, while pushing the cost of that policy failure entirely on to growers and collection yards.