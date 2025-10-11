PM stresses peace and development in southern border provinces

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday chaired a security meeting in Yarang District, Pattani Province, to review operations in depth and reaffirm the government’s commitment to work with local communities and all relevant agencies to address issues in a concrete manner in 2026.

Anutin said that he visited border provinces out of concern for the people and all personnel in the southern region, in light of the recent unrest in the area. He expressed his condolences to those affected and offered encouragement to all officials who are working diligently in the field.

“The government places the highest priority on the safety of civilians and personnel working in the area. Today’s meeting aimed to hear updates from all parties to guide unified and coordinated action to effectively address issues in the southern border provinces,” the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister issued the following directives: