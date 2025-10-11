PM stresses peace and development in southern border provinces

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday chaired a security meeting in Yarang District, Pattani Province, to review operations in depth and reaffirm the government’s commitment to work with local communities and all relevant agencies to address issues in a concrete manner in 2026.
Anutin said that he visited border provinces out of concern for the people and all personnel in the southern region, in light of the recent unrest in the area. He expressed his condolences to those affected and offered encouragement to all officials who are working diligently in the field.
“The government places the highest priority on the safety of civilians and personnel working in the area. Today’s meeting aimed to hear updates from all parties to guide unified and coordinated action to effectively address issues in the southern border provinces,” the Prime Minister said.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister issued the following directives:
The Prime Minister emphasised that security measures should prioritise the protection of life and property, particularly at strategic points and natural border crossings used by violent actors.
“This mission is not only about maintaining peace but building a new future for the southern border provinces. The government is committed to working alongside local operations. I want to stress the importance of the peace dialogue process, which I believe plays a key role in reducing violence and establishing lasting peace in the region,” he said.
In conclusion, the Prime Minister thanked all personnel, especially those on duty in the field, recognising their dedication and bravery, and reaffirmed that the government will fully support all operational units to ensure they can carry out their duties safely, effectively, and with morale fully maintained.