PM stresses peace and development in southern border provinces

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul underlines the government’s commitment to security and sustainable development in the three southern border provinces.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday chaired a security meeting in Yarang District, Pattani Province, to review operations in depth and reaffirm the government’s commitment to work with local communities and all relevant agencies to address issues in a concrete manner in 2026.

Anutin said that he visited border provinces out of concern for the people and all personnel in the southern region, in light of the recent unrest in the area. He expressed his condolences to those affected and offered encouragement to all officials who are working diligently in the field.

“The government places the highest priority on the safety of civilians and personnel working in the area. Today’s meeting aimed to hear updates from all parties to guide unified and coordinated action to effectively address issues in the southern border provinces,” the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister issued the following directives:

  1. Enhance intelligence gathering: All agencies must integrate operations to anticipate and prevent hostile actions before they occur.
  2. Enforce the law equally: The law must protect innocent civilians while ensuring that offenders and violent actors are brought decisively into the justice system. A reliable judicial process must be established.
  3. Coordinate all sectors: Military, police, administrative authorities, and civil society must work together seamlessly. Checkpoints, patrols, and community oversight must be coordinated to close gaps that could be exploited for illegal activities.

The Prime Minister emphasised that security measures should prioritise the protection of life and property, particularly at strategic points and natural border crossings used by violent actors.

“This mission is not only about maintaining peace but building a new future for the southern border provinces. The government is committed to working alongside local operations. I want to stress the importance of the peace dialogue process, which I believe plays a key role in reducing violence and establishing lasting peace in the region,” he said.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister thanked all personnel, especially those on duty in the field, recognising their dedication and bravery, and reaffirmed that the government will fully support all operational units to ensure they can carry out their duties safely, effectively, and with morale fully maintained.

