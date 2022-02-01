‘Historic stain on Thailand’: Civil group slams Chatree gold mine reopening

Kingsgate has informed the Australian Securities Exchange that it received four mining leases from the Thai government to resume operations at the mine.

Chatree gold mine was closed in January 2017 by an executive decree of the junta National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), which cited pollution and environmental damage caused by the mine’s operations.

The closure order triggered a battle with Akara’s parent company Kingsgate Consolidated of Australia, with Thailand set to pay over 25 billion baht if it loses the case.

The government recently said the arbitration ruling has been postponed from the end of January, with no new date set.