Murder, money, betrayal: Unravelling ‘Am Cyanide’s’ web of deaths

On April 19, 2023, Thongpin Kiatchanasiri, 63, filed a complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) after suspecting foul play in the death of her daughter Siriporn Chanwong, 32.

Siriporn, the leader of a rotating savings group in Kanchanaburi province, collapsed and died while participating in a merit-making event in Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong district on April 14, 2023. Her belongings, including over 40,000 baht in cash, were reported missing.

The complaint against Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, 36, then-wife of former deputy chief of the Ban Pong Police Station, Pol Lt-Colonel Withoon Rangsiwuthaporn, raised concerns of possible interference in the investigation and tampering of evidence.



Arrest and discovery of cyanide

On April 25, 2023, Crime Suppression Division officers arrested Sararat and seized cyanide from her house.

Forensic tests on Siriporn’s body showed that she had been poisoned with cyanide and investigators said they suspect Sararat poisoned her so she could steal her belongings. Siriporn was reportedly her 15th victim.