Court sentences ‘Am Cyanide’ to death for premeditated murder

The lawsuit was filed on April 14, 2023, stating Sararat had a clear intention to murder Siriporn by lacing her food and drinking water with an unknown amount of potassium cyanide. The victim was poisoned when they travelled together to make merit by releasing fish at a pier in Ratchaburi’s Bang Pong district.

The lawsuit said the victim collapsed and died from cyanide poisoning, and the defendant made no effort to rescue her. Instead, the lawsuit said, the first defendant helped herself to nine items worth 154,630 baht carried by the victim. It also accused the third defendant, Thannicha, of asking Withoon to hide the stolen items with the intention to help Sararat escape legal action.

The trio had pleaded not guilty when charged on July 18 last year. Sararat was detained in the Central Women’s Correctional Institution pending trial, while the other two were released on bail.

On Wednesday, the court found all three guilty as charged and sentenced Sararat to death and slapped the other two with two years in jail.

However, the court later commuted Withoon’s sentence by a third to one year and four months and ordered him to pay a compensation of 2.4 million baht to the victim’s mother.

The mysterious death of Siriporn sparked an investigation, in which police discovered that Sararat may have killed 14 other victims. Court trials on these deaths are still pending.

