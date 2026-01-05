TAT targets US visitors, GCC to grow Middle East arrivals

Thailand’s tourism authorities are planning a stronger push into long-haul markets in 2026, aiming to grow arrivals from the United States while expanding the Middle East base by focusing on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Long-haul visitors remain a key growth market for Thailand, particularly travellers from the US. Although a stronger baht is seen as a challenge, arrivals have continued to expand. Middle Eastern travel, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, has been less affected than expected and remains a priority market for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) this year.

Santi Sawangcharoen, director for the Americas, Middle East and Africa region at TAT, outlined the strategy for long-haul travellers.





Middle East and Africa to exceed 1 million visitors

Santi said long-haul tourism—covering the Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, and the Middle East including Africa—was expected to close this year in the “tens of millions”, possibly as high as 11 million visitors.

European arrivals were estimated at around 8.4 million, while visitors from the US were expected to total about 1 million. The Middle East plus Africa market is also expected to be around 1 million, up from about 900,000 Middle Eastern visitors at present.

Overall arrivals from the Middle East were slightly down in 2025, by 0.81%, due to the impact of an earthquake, airspace closures during Ramadan—typically a peak period—and the Israel–Iran conflict.

However, Santi said he expects Middle Eastern arrivals to return to growth in 2026, rising by around 5%, with visitors from the Middle East and South Africa exceeding 1 million.