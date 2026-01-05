TAT targets US visitors, GCC to grow Middle East arrivals

Thailand’s tourism authorities are planning a stronger push into long-haul markets in 2026, aiming to grow arrivals from the United States while expanding the Middle East base by focusing on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Long-haul visitors remain a key growth market for Thailand, particularly travellers from the US. Although a stronger baht is seen as a challenge, arrivals have continued to expand. Middle Eastern travel, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, has been less affected than expected and remains a priority market for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) this year.
Santi Sawangcharoen, director for the Americas, Middle East and Africa region at TAT, outlined the strategy for long-haul travellers.
Middle East and Africa to exceed 1 million visitors
Santi said long-haul tourism—covering the Americas (North and Latin America), Europe, and the Middle East including Africa—was expected to close this year in the “tens of millions”, possibly as high as 11 million visitors.
European arrivals were estimated at around 8.4 million, while visitors from the US were expected to total about 1 million. The Middle East plus Africa market is also expected to be around 1 million, up from about 900,000 Middle Eastern visitors at present.
Overall arrivals from the Middle East were slightly down in 2025, by 0.81%, due to the impact of an earthquake, airspace closures during Ramadan—typically a peak period—and the Israel–Iran conflict.
However, Santi said he expects Middle Eastern arrivals to return to growth in 2026, rising by around 5%, with visitors from the Middle East and South Africa exceeding 1 million.
He said one key support factor is airlines shifting from seasonal services to scheduled routes to Thailand. Etihad is launching regular flights to Krabi and Chiang Mai, in addition to Phuket and Bangkok, with services potentially operating up to seven days a week. During high season and the Eid period, frequency could rise to two or three flights per day.
Air Arabia, positioned in the economy segment, has also expanded services to Krabi and Chiang Mai.
Targeting GCC travellers to lift spend per trip
Middle Eastern tourists have among the highest per-trip spending, averaging about 100,000 baht per trip over an average stay of five to six days. Many are drawn to Thailand’s natural environment and Thai culture—experiences they may not find at home.
TAT therefore plans to keep expanding the Middle East market, focusing mainly on GCC countries: Saudi Arabia (the largest volume), the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.
The plan includes joint sales promotions with airlines and key opinion leaders (KOLs), plus year-round B2B and B2C marketing such as roadshows and Thai food festivals. TAT also plans to push newer markets such as Saudi Arabia, after diplomatic relations were restored about two years ago.
TAT is preparing to open an office in Riyadh. While Saudi Arabia is still seen as a newer market with less “brand loyalty” than established markets such as Bahrain or Oman, Santi said Thailand has a strong repeat-visitor profile compared with other destinations in the region and he expects Saudi Arabia to become a core market over time.
TAT also wants to lengthen visitors’ stays by promoting new activities and destinations, including Krabi. He noted Krabi airport has capacity for 8 million passengers a year but currently handles about 3 million, while new facilities such as shopping centres are also being introduced.
US market expected to grow 5%
The US market has consistently remained in Thailand’s top 10. Arrivals are expected to close at around 1 million this year and are projected to grow by 5% next year.
Santi said confidence comes from airlines resuming routes. United Airlines has restarted services after a hiatus of around 12–13 years, operating via Hong Kong, which he said has contributed to strong US traffic into Thailand. Air Canada has also launched scheduled services.
Long-haul travellers typically plan months ahead and tend to stay for 10 days or more. Canadian visitors often stay up to 14 days. TAT’s US strategy therefore leans heavily on KOLs and influencer marketing.
A key approach is soft power and film marketing, using international productions to promote Thailand. Santi cited The White Lotus, which filmed in Thailand, helping project a positive image. He also highlighted the influence of Y-series content, particularly among Latin American audiences, as a tool to encourage “set-jetting” travel and promote the country.
Challenges in 2026
Santi said external challenges for long-haul markets include geopolitical conflict, war, the global economy and natural disasters. Domestic challenges include destination image issues and flooding.
TAT is responding through communications that emphasise these issues are localised and separates affected areas from major tourism destinations that remain open and accessible.